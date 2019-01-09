Galloway Township Police Department
File

GALLOWAY − A 26-year-old Galloway man was arrested and charged Tuesday with providing his juvenile relative with weapons during a fight with another teenager, according to Galloway police.

Shamir James’ 15-year-old relative, a girl, was in a “mutual fight” with a 16-year-old girl at Navajo Court just after 4 p.m. Tuesday when he provided her with a Taser and brass knuckles, both of which she used in the fight. Police say James pushed the girl off his relative multiple times “so she could maintain the dominant position in the altercation,” and filmed the ordeal.

A release said the 16-year-old suffered minor injuries.

James is charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and more, and is currently being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The 15-year-old is charged with aggravated assault, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, but was released and her charges are pending.

​Contact: 609-272-7260

cshaw@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressColtShaw

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments