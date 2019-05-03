Pleasantville

Samad Dudley, 18, failed to stop his car after officer Jean Antoine attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on Pleasant Avenue just west of Main Street Thursday at approximately 10:45 a.m.

 Captain Matthew Hartman Pleasantville Police Department

PLEASANTVILLE— A Galloway man drove through two yards and crashed into a front porch in Pleasantville Thursday after being chased by police.

Police said Samad Dudley, 18, failed to stop his car after officer Jean Antoine attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on Pleasant Avenue just west of Main Street Thursday at approximately 10:45 a.m.

According to Captain Matthew Hartman, Dudley initiated a brief car chase that ended when he lost control of the car. He struck the fence of two homes and the front porch of the second home in the 100 block of West Adams Avenue.

Dudley then attempted to run away, but was apprehended by Antoine at the corner of Adams Avenue and North First Street, police said.

Police said they found a loaded handgun and 123 bags of suspected Heroin/Fentanyl in the car.

Dudley was taken to the police department, processed and charged with the eluding, unlawful possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, and drug possession and intent to distribute.

Dudley was transported to Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a detention hearing.

Contact: 609-272-7239

aauble@pressofac.com

Twitter @AublePressofAC

Tags

Staff Writer

I report breaking news and cover the local stories at the Press's digital desk. I grew up in South Jersey and graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2017 with a degree in English.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments