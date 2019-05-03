PLEASANTVILLE— A Galloway man drove through two yards and crashed into a front porch in Pleasantville Thursday after being chased by police.
Police said Samad Dudley, 18, failed to stop his car after officer Jean Antoine attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on Pleasant Avenue just west of Main Street Thursday at approximately 10:45 a.m.
According to Captain Matthew Hartman, Dudley initiated a brief car chase that ended when he lost control of the car. He struck the fence of two homes and the front porch of the second home in the 100 block of West Adams Avenue.
Dudley then attempted to run away, but was apprehended by Antoine at the corner of Adams Avenue and North First Street, police said.
Police said they found a loaded handgun and 123 bags of suspected Heroin/Fentanyl in the car.
Dudley was taken to the police department, processed and charged with the eluding, unlawful possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, and drug possession and intent to distribute.
Dudley was transported to Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a detention hearing.
