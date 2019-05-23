GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police subdued a man brandishing two large hunting knives in a standoff Thursday outside the Wawa on Route 9, Mayor Anthony J. Coppola Jr. said.
Coppola, who was on the scene, did not know the man's name, age or where he lived, but he said the incident started about 4 p.m.
"The police showed amazing restraint and were able to subdue him without injuring him or having any officers injured," Coppola said.
Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Wawa customers and employees were evacuated, and Route 9, both northbound and southbound, was shut down for at least three hours from about 4 to 7 p.m., Coppola said.
An officer communicated with the man until he was in custody even though the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Atlantic County Sheriff's Office and the Egg Harbor Township police K-9 unit were on the scene, Coppola said.
Once the man stopped standing and sat down, police came up from behind him, removed the knives and gained control over him, Coppola said.
