HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Eleven businesses in the Hamilton Commons shopping center were closed for about 90 minutes Tuesday afternoon because of a gas leak, police said.
At 4:17 p.m., officers responded to 4231 Black Horse Pike for a punctured gas line, police said.
As a result of the gas leak, the following businesses were closed: Five Below, Maurizio’s Pizza, Pho Life, SportClips, Best Food in Town, Hand and Stone Massage, Sprint, Moe’s, Guitar Center, David’s Bridal and Bambu.
All businesses were back open for business by the early evening, and no injuries were reported, police said.
Responding agencies that assisted were the Cologne, Mays Landing and Cardiff volunteer fire companies, the Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad and South Jersey Gas, police said.
