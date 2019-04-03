BRIDGETON — Cumberland County residents can safely dispose of their unused prescription drugs at three different locations during an annual take back event April 27.
“Year after year, the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including someone else’s medication being stolen from the home medicine cabinet,” Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a statement. “Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.”
The Bridgeton, Millville and Vineland police departments, in collaboration with the DEA, are participating in the 17th annual Take Back Day, an event that has collected 11 million pounds of pills across the country, according to a news release from the Prosecutor’s Office.
Residents can bring expired, unused or unwanted pills or patches — but not liquids, needles or other sharps — for disposal at each unit’s mobile drop box, Webb-McRae said, and the service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.
The events will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at: McDonald’s, 56 E. Broad Street, Bridgeton; Wawa, 13 W. Main Street, Millville; and Larry’s II, 907 N. Main Road, Vineland.
In addition to the take back event, each department is hosting a Coffee with a Cop at their sites, where residents can mingle with officers.
If residents cannot make it to the locations that day, each department has a prescription medicine drop box at their police station, according to the release.
