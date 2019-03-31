HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police asked for the public's continued help on Sunday in finding an 85-year-old woman who went missing this week.
Kathleen Elkow, who suffers from dementia, was last seen about 4 p.m. Thursday at her home on Weymouth Road, between the Watering Hole and Mizpah Road, police said. She was wearing blue jeans, tan sneakers and a red, white and black checkered shirt.
Police put out a news release asking for the public’s help Friday and sent out a two more notices over the weekend, urging anyone who has seen Elkow to call police at 609-625-2700, ext. 1, or 911. They added they do not need assistance with the search but encouraged residents to periodically check around their properties for her.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.