HAMTILTON TOWNSHIP — Almost two months after an 85-year-old woman went missing from her Mays Landing home, police are still putting out the call for the public’s help to find her.
Kathleen Elkow, 85, who has dementia, was last seen about 4 p.m. March 28 at her home on Weymouth Road between Mizpah Road and the Black Horse Pike. She was wearing blue jeans, tan sneakers and a red, white and black checkered shirt, police said.
Police asked residents Tuesday to check any unsecured structures on their property in a news release.
Since her disappearance, police have looked for her using K9s, bloodhounds, horse-mounted patrol, aerial and water searches and volunteers, all coming up empty.
In April, hundreds of residents and volunteers searched the woods in Mays Landing for the woman, who disappeared after she went out for a walk.
Anyone who has seen Elkow should call police at 609-625-2700, ext. 1, or 911.
