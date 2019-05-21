HAMTILTON TOWNSHIP — Almost two months after an 85-year-old woman went missing from her Mays Landing home, police are still putting out the call for the public’s help to find her.

Kathleen Elkow, 85, who has dementia, was last seen about 4 p.m. March 28 at her home on Weymouth Road between Mizpah Road and the Black Horse Pike. She was wearing blue jeans, tan sneakers and a red, white and black checkered shirt, police said.

Police asked residents Tuesday to check any unsecured structures on their property in a news release.

Since her disappearance, police have looked for her using K9s, bloodhounds, horse-mounted patrol, aerial and water searches and volunteers, all coming up empty.

In April, hundreds of residents and volunteers searched the woods in Mays Landing for the woman, who disappeared after she went out for a walk.

Anyone who has seen Elkow should call police at 609-625-2700, ext. 1, or 911.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments