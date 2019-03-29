Elkow
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police are asking for the public to help find a woman who went missing Thursday afternoon.

Kathleen Elkow, 85, was last seen about 4 p.m. at her home on Weymouth Road between Mizpah Road and the Black Horse Pike. She was wearing blue jeans, tan sneakers and a red, white and black checkered shirt, police said.

Police said Elkow suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information can call police at 609-625-2700, ext. 1. 

— Lauren Carroll

