Elkow
Kathleen Elkow, 85, of Mays Landing, was reported missing since Thursday. Police say she suffers from dementia.

 Hamilton Township police / provided

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police asked the public Saturday for help to find an 85-year-old woman who went missing this week.

Kathleen Elkow, who suffers from dementia, was last seen about 4 p.m. Thursday at her home on Weymouth Road, between the Watering Hole and Mizpah Road, police said. She was wearing blue jeans, tan sneakers and a red, white and black checkered shirt.

Police put out a news release asking for the public’s help Friday, and sent out a second notice Saturday, urging anyone who has seen Elkow to call police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 609-625-2700 ext. 1, or by calling 911.

