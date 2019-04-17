HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A Hammonton man had to be removed from his car and flown to the hospital Wednesday after a Weymouth Road car crash, police said.
Officers responded about 3:05 p.m. to Weymouth Road near milepost 23.2 for a crash of a 2016 Dodge Challenger driven by Raymond Scipione, 48, police said.
An investigation revealed Scipione was traveling north in his sports car and was passing another vehicle when he lost control and struck a tree, police said.
Scipione was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated, police said.
Scipione’s family requested the hospital not release any information about his condition, a nursing supervisor at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, said Wednesday evening.
Assisting at the scene were Hamilton Township Rescue Squad, AtlantiCare medical personnel and the Weymouth, Mizpah and Laureldale volunteer fire companies, police said.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on the crash is asked to call police at 609-625-2700.
