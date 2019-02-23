HAMMONTON — Police asked for the public’s help Saturday to find two missing teenage girls.
Laura Correa, 16, and Angeline Arroyo, 15, were reported missing Tuesday, according to two separate posts on the Police Department’s Facebook page.
Correa is possibly with her boyfriend, Arturo Castaneda-Lopez, 21, who drives a gray 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with New Jersey license plate C79KNE, according to the post.
Arroyo was recently in contact with her mother for a very short phone call, police said, but it was from a blocked number.
Anyone with information on either case can call 609-561-4000, ext 1.
