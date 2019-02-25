HAMMONTON — Police have located one missing teenage girl, but are still looking for another another.
Laura Correa, 16, and Angeline Arroyo, 15, were reported missing Tuesday, according to two separate posts on the Police Department’s Facebook page.
According to updates on those two posts, police determined that both girls left on their own volition and were not taken.
Police said Arroyo's location is now known. She is in supervisory care and will be returning shortly, police said.
However, police did not say they had a location for Correa. Police said they do not suspect foul play, but are still looking for her.
Police said that Correa allegedly commented on the Facebook post herself.
"Hello everybody I'm fine stop worrying I left home on my own," the comment stated. "I left a note for my parents. This is my problem."
Anyone with information on either case can call 609-561-4000, ext 1.
This story has been updated with new information.
