HAMMONTON - Christopher Sacco always wanted to be a police officer, and Monday, several months after his death, his wish came true.
The Hammonton Township Police department gave Socco his own badge, #99, which was immediately retired, and the title of Patrolman.
Sacco, 9, was struck and killed while walking across the road from his mailbox on Moss Mill road in April.
Sacco, a fourth-grade student at Warren E. Sooy Elementary School, was a member of the Kiwanis Hammonton Little League team, the Hammonton Hawks Organization, the Hammonton Youth Soccer Association and the Hammonton Hornets Travel Baseball Team.
Sacco had expressed a desire to pursue a career as a police officer, particularly to Patrolman Sbarra.
Sbarra worked with Chief Jones to honor Sacco. The New Jersey State Police also provided Sacco's family with two certificates honoring him.
