CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A man from the Villas section of Lower Township was charged Thursday after an investigation into a video circulating on social media, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Lower Township Police Chief William Mastriana announced in a news release.
John Deangelis, 56, is charged with second-degree luring, and, if convicted, could spend five to 10 years in state prison.
The Lower Township Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit were informed of the video Tuesday, according to the release, and investigated.
The details of the video were not disclosed in the release.
Deangelis is in Cape May County Correctional Center pending court proceedings, according to the release.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.