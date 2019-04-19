ATLANTIC CITY — A man lying in the middle of Pacific Avenue suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday after he was struck by a car, police said Friday.
At 8:41 p.m., officers responded to Iowa and Pacific avenues for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Officer Thomas Gilardi arrived to find Clarence Johnson, 32, lying in the road after being struck by a vehicle driven by Jia Ou, police said. Ou, 24, was traveling east on Pacific in a Mitsubishi Lancer when he encountered Johnson, who was already lying in middle of the intersection.
This was confirmed by witness accounts, surveillance footage and civilian footage obtained before and after the collision, police said.
Several vehicles narrowly avoided Johnson before he was struck by Ou, police said.
Johnson was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Ou and his passenger were not injured, police said. Police did not release where either Johnson or Ou live.
The incident is under investigation, police said. Anyone with information can call the Atlantic City Police Department’s accident investigations section at 609-347-5744 or anonymously text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.
