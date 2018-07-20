The Camden man who was shot July 14 in Vineland by police was carrying garden shears wrapped in a T-shirt and threatening he had an explosive, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

The encounter between Vineland police and Rashaun Washington, 37, lasted 28 minutes before Washington was fatally shot. Body camera video released Thursday showed police officers using de-escalation techniques, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in the statement.

Washington alluded to having an explosive device wrapped in a T-shirt during the encounter, the prosecutor said.

When shots were fired, a police K-9 was released on Washington for 15 seconds as police tried to immobilize Washington, the prosecutor said.

Washington was holding an 8¼-inch bladed garden shear, Webb-McRae said.

The officer who shot and killed Washington on Saturday has not been identified. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave by the Vineland Police Department, in accordance with department policy. The officer was not named, but the statement said investigation revealed one officer discharged a weapon.

A copy of the confrontation provided to The Press of Atlantic City showed the stand-off with Washington, but cut off before the shooting occurred.

On July 14, Vineland police responded to a home on West Wood Street near North West Boulevard for a report of a man “acting suspiciously” on the front porch, according to previous reports.

Initial statements from authorities said Washington was a Bridgeton resident. However, family members of Washington who reached out to The Press of Atlantic City said he was a Camden resident and had recently gotten out of a drug rehab center in Bridgeton.

