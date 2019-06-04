LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Municipal Hall and David C. Douglass Memorial School were placed on lockdown Tuesday because of a report of a person with a shotgun, police said.
But the shotgun turned out to be a nail gun, police said. A man in the area was working on a project in his backyard.
A call came in at 2:49 p.m. Police conducted an "extensive search," but the report could not initially be substantiated.
Police were stationed in front of the school during the lockdown, which lasted about 20 minutes, Lower Township Superintendent Jeff Samaniego said.
Officers stopped nervous parents from approaching the school, Samaniego said, as he tried to explain the situation to them.
"I was in the parking lot trying to settle them down, (to say) that it wasn't the school, it's a couple blocks away," he said.
Once the threat was cleared, parents and buses started picking up children just before 4 p.m. Students are normally picked up about 3:30 p.m.
Reached by phone Tuesday afternoon, Samaniego said he was relieved.
"But I was more impressed with my staff, keeping the kids calm — especially preschool and kindergarten kids — and safe," he said. "I was even more impressed with the Lower Township Police Department. (They were) here in less than a minute."
