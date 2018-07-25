The Millville Police Department has joined in on a nationwide trend in which police officers sing and dance to pop songs, according to a post on the Police Department's Facebook page.
"You asked us to do one so here it is," the post reads.
In the video, officers dance to Michael Jackson's "Thriller" as well as lip sync to songs like Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby" and Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It."
In the post, the Police Department challenged the Vineland Police Department, Bridgeton Police Department, Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office and Cumberland County Sheriff's Office to join in the fun.
Other police departments that have participated include the San Francisco Police Department and Middletown Police Department in Ohio.
