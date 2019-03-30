UPDATE: Atlantic City police tweeted about an hour ago Robert has returned home safely.
ATLANTIC CITY — Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing Friday night.
Robert Adams was last seen in the 400 block of Tennessee Avenue at 10:30 p.m., police tweeted Saturday morning. He was wearing black pants, a yellow sweater and a blue coat, and was riding a red and black bicycle.
Police ask anyone who has seen Adams to call 911 or text 847411, beginning the text with ACPD.
