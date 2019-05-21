HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A passenger on a motorcycle died and the driver was injured in an accident on the Atlantic City Expressway eastbound entrance Saturday morning.
According to state police Sgt. Jeff Flynn, the Yamaha motorcycle struck the guardrail on the left side of the on-ramp at the Hamilton Mall, Exit 12 at around 8 a.m. Saturday.
The passenger, Yvonne Adams, 27, of Mays landing, died and the driver, Matthew Gittens, 34, also of Mays Landing, sustained "moderate injuries," Flynn said.
The on-ramp was closed by State Police for approximately three hours Saturday.
The accident is still under investigation, Flynn said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.