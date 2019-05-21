Motocrash

The Atlantic City Expressway eastbound entrance in the township is closed until further notice after a serious motorcycle crash, police said Saturday morning.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A passenger on a motorcycle died and the driver was injured in an accident on the Atlantic City Expressway eastbound entrance Saturday morning.

According to state police Sgt. Jeff Flynn, the Yamaha motorcycle struck the guardrail on the left side of the on-ramp at the Hamilton Mall, Exit 12 at around 8 a.m. Saturday.  

The passenger, Yvonne Adams, 27, of Mays landing, died and the driver, Matthew Gittens, 34, also of Mays Landing, sustained "moderate injuries," Flynn said.

The on-ramp was closed by State Police for approximately three hours Saturday.

The accident is still under investigation, Flynn said.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Staff Writer

I report breaking news and cover the local stories at the Press's digital desk. I grew up in South Jersey and graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2017 with a degree in English.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments