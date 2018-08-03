Tuesday is National Night Out, an annual campaign that promotes police-community relations by seeking to bring the two parties together under positive circumstances. Millions of people take part in National Night Out across thousands of towns in all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August, according to the national campaign's website. Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth activities, visits from emergency personnel and exhibits.
The following towns are holding National Night Out events this year. If you would like to add to the list, email newstips@pressofac.com.
ATLANTIC CITY: 5 to 8 p.m.; free refreshments, entertainment, activities for kids and families, music, raffles and a firefighting demonstration; first 100 attendees receive a free keepsake gift; Pop Lloyd Stadium, 1200 N. Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd. 609-347-6879.
CAPE MAY: 6 to 9 p.m.; beach games, bounce house, dunk tank, fire truck, hot dogs, candy, refreshments, prizes, giveaways, magic show and more; along the beach and promenade, 714 Beach Ave., free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
DENNIS TOWNSHIP: 6:30 p.m.; fire and safety demos, live music, fireworks at dusk; Dennis Township Recreation Complex, 565 Dennisville Road.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: 5 to 9 p.m.; bounce houses, face painting, giveaways, food trucks, fireworks; Veterans Park, 2153 Ocean Heights Blvd., free. 609-926-4119.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; demonstrations, bicycle rodeo; Police Department on Jimmie Leeds Road.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP: 6 to 9 p.m.; police K-9 demos, face painting, food trucks, live music, giveaways; Hamilton Mall, 4403 E. Black Horse Pike.
NORTHFIELD: 6 to 8 p.m.; Ken the Magician and Jazzy Jen will be providing face painting and balloon twisting for Northfield's National Night Out; Birch Grove Park, Burton Ave. 609-748-2237.
PLEASANTVILLE: 5-8 p.m., South Pleasantville Little League Field, Tilton and Langston avenues. Cookout, police and fire demonstrations, children's activities, face painting, DJ. 609-484-3644.
SEA ISLE CITY: 6 to 8 p.m.; hosted by the Sea Isle City Police Department; face painters, bounce houses, family photo booth, games, live music, dunk tank and more; Excursion Park Band Shell, JFK Boulevard and the Promenade. VisitSICNJ.com.
STONE HARBOR: 5 to 8 p.m., Water Tower Lot, 95th Street and Second Ave.
VINELAND: 5-9 p.m., Vineland High School, 2880 E. Chestnut Ave. Car show, food, drinks, K-9 demonstrations, paining, community information, fireworks. Call Vineland police at 856-691-4111.
WILDWOOD: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; simulated drunk driving course, activities utilizing a working fire hose, pony rides, dunk tank, zone balls, inflatable slide, bounce house, bean bag toss and more games; Fox Park, E. Burk and Ocean avenues.
WILDWOOD CREST: 5:30 p.m.; live music, food, games, prizes, face painting, outdoor movie showing and more; representatives from Wildwood Police Department, Fire Department, Beach Patrol and more will be in attendance; Centennial Park, Fern Road and Ocean Avenue. 609-522-2456.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.