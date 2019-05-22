GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Officials are investigating after a car caught fire Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of a shopping center at Jimmie Leeds Road and Chris Gaupp Drive.
About 3:45 p.m., the Pomona Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to the parking lot for a working car fire, Chief Eric Winkler said.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 30 minutes, and there were no injuries, Winkler said.
Steve Friedland, an employee at Celina’s Mulberry Market & Grille, said he saw the car pull into the lot already smoldering.
“I’ve seen (cars) on fire, but this escalated quick,” Friedland said. “It took off. By the time the cops got here, it was already on fire.”
He said the driver, a young man, was “very lucky” he was able to pull into the spot and get out of the car before the flames shot out from the engine and engulfed the car.
The tires had already melted into the asphalt, and little of the car’s interior but the frame remained as a tow truck came to take it away.
“Cars go quick,” Winkler said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Police and the township Ambulance Squad assisted.
