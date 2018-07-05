The North Wildwood Police Department will be hosting a public "Coffee with a Cop" from 8:30 a.m. to 10: 30 a.m. on July 13th at the Fractured Prune on the boardwalk in North Wildwood.
Community members are encouraged to come out and ask questions and discuss their concerns with officers.
