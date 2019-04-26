A 56-year-old Ocean City man died Wednesday after his motorcycle veered off the road in Upper Township and struck a utility pole.
State Police responded to the crash on the southbound side of Route 9 near milepost 22.5 at 7:26 p.m., Public Information Officer Jeffery Flynn said.
The vicitim, whom police identified as Dennis Noble, was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Flynn said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
