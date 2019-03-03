OCEAN CITY — After John J. Prettyman became a captain at the city police department in 2008, he ran in the Boston Marathon.
But Prettyman said Tuesday that he has “nothing that extreme” planned to celebrate his promotion to chief of police, which became official last month.
“In a customer-service model, our citizens really are our customers and we’re really trying to provide the highest level of service that we can,” Prettyman, 48, said. “My goal for now, really, is to keep doing what we do and keep trying to do it better.”
Crime in “American’s Greatest Family Resort,” is relatively low, with only 5 violent crimes reported from January through November of last year, down from 11 during that same time period in 2017, according to the State Police Uniform Crime Report. Non-violent crimes were also down, from 376 to 275, an almost 27 percent decrease.
While Prettyman officially took over the role on Feb. 1, his salary is still under negotiation, according to a news release from the city. Local ordinance caps the range for the position at $160,000 annually.
John Batastini, an Ocean City resident who was enjoying a bite to eat at Yianni’s Café on Asbury Avenue last week, said that he sees Prettyman out and about often, talking to people.
“I think they made a great choice,” he said. “He’s very dedicated to his profession.”
Prettyman, who’s been with the department since 1995, said that he’s focused on keeping the department in tune with the community’s needs.
“I don’t see any major need for any major changes, aside from just making what we do better,” he said, touching on technology and community engagement programs that already exist in the resort. “It’s important for us to stay in touch with our residents and our visitors so that we know the level of policing and the style of policing that they expect from us.”
And the city gets a lot of visitors. People generally agree that between 130,000 and 160,000 are in the city during the peak of the summer season, Prettyman said.
Years ago, Prettyman was one of those visitors, he said, coming down with friends from Temple University in Philadelphia, where he was studying to be an architect after growing up in Voorhees, Camden County.
“I came down here with them and just never went back,” he said, explaining that he took on a position as a Class II, or seasonal officer, during the summer. “I was really in tune with it, so I decided to stick it out.”
Helen Libro, a 30-year veteran employee of Ready’s Coffee Shop on Eighth Street, said that Prettyman is always a gentleman when he visits the eatery.
“I’ve really just happy that he got that promotion,” she said from behind the counter of the coffee shop. “He doesn’t want to fix anything that’s not broken.”
In his new role, Prettyman said that he plans on working hard with the 60 full-time officers that work under him, as well as about 50 seasonal officers, who work from April to mid-October.
“My legacy, I want to be, that I was the hardest-working guy that’s ever come through this place,” he said. “No matter what my short-term goal was, or what my long-term goal was, every day I want to give an honest day’s work for an honest day’s pay.”
