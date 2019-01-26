VINELAND — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car Saturday morning on West Landis Avenue.
At 6:11 a.m., officers responded to West Landis Avenue and Delsea Drive for a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian, according to a news release from the Police Department.
A 2009 Honda Accord driven by Sherrell Vinson, 31, of the 200 block of Plus Street, was headed west on the avenue when the car hit a pedestrian in her lane, police said.
Police have not identified the pedestrian, pending family notification.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is at least the second pedestrian fatality in the city this month. On Jan. 18, a pedestrian was killed after being struck by two cars on South Delsea Drive.
