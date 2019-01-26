Vineland Police vehicle
Buy Now
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

VINELAND — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car Saturday morning on West Landis Avenue.

At 6:11 a.m., officers responded to West Landis Avenue and Delsea Drive for a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian, according to a news release from the Police Department.

A 2009 Honda Accord driven by Sherrell Vinson, 31, of the 200 block of Plus Street, was headed west on the avenue when the car hit a pedestrian in her lane, police said.

Police have not identified the pedestrian, pending family notification.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is at least the second pedestrian fatality in the city this month. On Jan. 18, a pedestrian was killed after being struck by two cars on South Delsea Drive.

Contact: 609-272-7241

Mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments