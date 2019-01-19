Vineland Police vehicle
VINELAND — A pedestrian was killed Friday night after being hit by two cars on South Delsea Drive.

At about 6:47 p.m., city police from the Traffic Safety Unit responded to South Delsea Drive and Chimes Terrace for the report of a fatal pedestrian crash, police said.

The pedestrian, who was not identified pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene.

After investigating, police said Terrel Williams, 28, of the 1000 block of Falcon Way, was driving a 2009 Acura MDX south on South Delsea Drive when he struck a pedestrian in his lane. The pedestrian was then struck by a second car, a 2003 BMW 745 Series driven by Tiffany Harris, 33, of Rogers Drive, Bridgeton, that also was traveling south on Delsea Drive.

The investigation is ongoing.

