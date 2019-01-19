VINELAND — A pedestrian was killed Friday night after being hit by two cars on South Delsea Drive.
At about 6:47 p.m., city police from the Traffic Safety Unit responded to South Delsea Drive and Chimes Terrace for the report of a fatal pedestrian crash, police said.
The pedestrian, who was not identified pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene.
After investigating, police said Terrel Williams, 28, of the 1000 block of Falcon Way, was driving a 2009 Acura MDX south on South Delsea Drive when he struck a pedestrian in his lane. The pedestrian was then struck by a second car, a 2003 BMW 745 Series driven by Tiffany Harris, 33, of Rogers Drive, Bridgeton, that also was traveling south on Delsea Drive.
The investigation is ongoing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.