ABSECON — A pedestrian struck by a car Wednesday night at the White Horse Pike and Route 9 sustained life-threatening injuries, police said.

At 9:19 p.m., police were dispatched to the intersection for a report of a car hitting a pedestrian, police said.

The car, a 2003 Honda Civic, was traveling west on the White Horse Pike when it collided with the pedestrian, who was crossing the highway, walking south, police said.

The pedestrian was not identified.

The two westbound lanes of the White Horse Pike were closed for about five hours while the crash was investigated, police said.

City police, EMS and the fire department all responded.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Detective Cavileer at 609-641-0667 ext. 216. 

