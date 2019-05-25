Ocean City Police Station
OCEAN CITY — Two pedestrians were injured Friday evening after they were hit by a car while they were crossing the street, city police said.

At about 5:33 p.m., city police officers and firefighters responded to the crash at Eighth Street and Bay Avenue, according to a news release from city police.

A car was going west on Eighth Street and turned left on Bay Avenue when it hit two pedestrians, according to their preliminary investigation.

Both victims, a 47-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, were taken by helicopter and ambulance, respectively, to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

The victims were not identified.

The driver of the car, a 48-year-old woman, stayed at the scene, police said, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The police department’s Traffic Safety Unit and Detective’s Bureau are investigating with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit.

