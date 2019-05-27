OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man died Monday after getting hit by a car Friday while crossing the street, police said.
The identity of the 47-year-old from Lansdale, Pennsylvania, was not released by police.
He and a second pedestrian, a 40-year-old woman, were hit 5:33 p.m. Friday at Eighth Street and Bay Avenue by a car driven by a 48-year-old woman from Woodbine who remained at the scene, police said.
The female pedestrian, who was not identified, was taken by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, in Atlantic City and was treated and released.
Police said the driver of the car, who was also not identified, has not been charged, but the investigation is ongoing by the Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit, the department's Detective Bureau and the Fatal Accident Investigation Unit of the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.
Police said the car was going west on Eighth Street and turned left on Bay Avenue when it hit the pedestrians.
