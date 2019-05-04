VINELAND — Just before noon Friday, Gregory Miller used a crosswalk to get across Delsea Drive, but as he crossed Landis Avenue, he veered out of the designated area, saving himself 20 feet by walking into oncoming traffic.
“He started out doing the right thing,” city police Sgt. Nick Dounoulis said. “If he was struck, God forbid, he would have been at fault.”
And, worse, pedestrians have been killed. The city saw three pedestrian crashes within nine days in January, two of them fatal, and police are working to educate and enforce traffic safety laws.
Since March 1, the department has issued approximately 60 fines to pedestrians who illegally crossed streets in the city, including high-volume roads like Delsea Drive and Landis Avenue.
Miller, 54, of Bridgeton, said that he “wanted to make his trip faster” by cutting into traffic. He didn’t know about the recent fatalities, but after hearing about them, he said he wouldn’t change the way he crosses streets.
“I feel like I’m a safe person,” he said.
Across Cumberland County, three pedestrians have been killed in car crashes so far this year, according to state police data. Last year, the entire county only saw two total pedestrian crashes.
Dounoulis, who heads the department’s Traffic Safety Unit, said that the city is in the top 14 in the state for pedestrian crashes, and they’re trying to lower the ranking.
They started with an educational campaign in October after receiving a $15,000 state grant, and officers hit the streets to pass out information in English and Spanish on pedestrian and traffic laws, he said. They have also visited schools, soup kitchens and senior centers to reach as many people as they can.
Around that same time, pedestrian crashes started to happen more frequently, Dounoulis said. From October through January, they’ve had five pedestrian crashes, he said.
“The thing is just to get the word out and talk to people about pedestrian safety,” he said. “What I preach to pedestrians is that the roadway is meant for vehicles.”
In March, the department pivoted from education to enforcement to drive the point home to pedestrians.
“Some people feel like we’re picking on them, but the laws are out there for the safety of the people,” he said. “We don’t want to sit there and give out tickets. We want to teach them.”
When looking at the crashes, he said, investigations shows that the majority of the time, pedestrians are at fault. They’re walking on the road instead of the sidewalk, wearing dark-colored clothing at night, are intoxicated or on their phones and not paying attention.
“You have to be vigilant,” he said. “If you start putting everything together with what the motorist is doing, it can become the perfect storm.”
Praful Thakkar, 64, owner of Todd’s New Agency on Delsea Drive, said that pedestrians cross wherever they want without thinking about their safety or the safety of drivers on the road.
It got so bad a couple of months ago that he called city police, who came out to check on the issue, he said.
“I think it’s getting a little bit better, but it’s a serious issue for this town,” he said, attributing the behavior to a “lack of discipline.”
Pedestrian crashes are 95% preventable, Dounoulis said.
“Even if you didn’t know the law, it’s taking a chance,” Dounoulis said. “It just makes sense when there are designated crosswalks to use.”
