PLEASANTVILLE — Randy Millman stood inside his Main Street jewelry shop Friday afternoon weighing the pros and cons after he heard the city is asking taxpayers to decide whether they should buy a $195,000-a-year gunshot audio-detection system.
Millman, who has owned Randy’s Jewelers for 23 years, said he hasn’t had any problems with shootings around his store but that the technology is “probably a good idea.”
City Council on Monday approved a ballot question regarding the purchase of the ShotSpotter system, police Chief Sean Riggin confirmed, after years of not being picked for federal or other grants to fund it. Pleasantville voters would answer the question Nov. 6.
The city would incur additional costs for training and infrastructure fees the first year beyond the $195,000-per-year operating costs, Riggin said. For homeowners, that means an increase of about 2.5 cents on the municipal property-tax rate, he said. Residents with a $100,000 home would pay about $25 more per year.
“I can’t see people wanting to pay for it,” Millman said. “Everybody is so strapped. It’s hard to make a living.”
If residents vote for the purchase, the city will join seven other cities in the state with the technology, including neighboring Atlantic City, which went live with its system in 2013.
According to the ShotSpotter website, when a shot is fired, sensors placed throughout a city capture the precise time, location and audio snippets of the sound, and within 45 seconds from the actual gun discharge, police receive a digital alert.
Mayor Jesse Tweedle Sr. said police response time is “unbelievable” with the technology, saving time that could be wasted if officers don’t know exactly where the shot comes from. He added a lot of residents don’t call police when they hear gunshots because they don’t know for sure what it is, and the city is trying to change that culture.
“It’s about saving lives,” Tweedle said. “It’s about establishing a culture where if you hear a shot, you call it in.”
The city has been seeking grants to fund the technology for four years, Riggin said. It’s a cause he has championed since he became chief in 2015.
“This is really just finally fulfilling,” he said. “ShotSpotter is really the only product that does what we need it to do, and it’s the only thing that I know of that will help us maintain how far we’ve come.”
And the city’s come a long way in just the past three years.
In 2016, the city had 31 reported shootings and two shooting homicides. In 2017, there were five shootings and one shooting homicide.
This year to date, Pleasantville has had two shootings, both of which were homicides, Riggin said.
“We’ve been able to change strategies and to push all of our resources out on the street to fight violent crime and keep crime down,” Riggin said. “We need something that will make it sustainable, and that’s ShotSpotter.”
Before the election, the city and Police Department plan at least two informational meetings about the technology, which are open to the public, Riggin said. Dates will be announced soon.
“Our main concern now is to educate the public and let them know the advantages of ShotSpotter and how it saves lives,” Tweedle said. “They need to know that Pleasantville has not stopped trying to protect their residents.”
