PLEASANTVILLE — The city’s live fire testing of its new gunfire detection system has been postponed until Thursday evening.
The ShotSpotter testing, which consists of multiple shots being fired with different types of guns from four locations in the city and originally scheduled for Wednesday, will be held for about two hours starting at 6:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Pleasantville Police Department.
Members of the city police Firearms Training Unit and ShotSpotter staff will conduct the testing, according to the release. Projectile will be fires into pre-made bullet traps, so the testing will not be dangerous to residents.
The $195,000-per-year gunshot-audio detection system was approved through a ballot question vote by city residents in November.
When a shot is fired, acoustic sensors placed throughout a city will capture the precise time, location and audio snippets of the sound, according to the ShotSpotter website. Within 45 seconds of the gun’s discharge, police will receive a digital alert.
City Council approved the ballot question in July after years of not being picked for federal or other grants to fund it. It will be the eighth municipality in the state with the technology, joining neighboring Atlantic City, which went live with its system in 2013. Pleasantville is the first municipality in the country to put the technology before a referendum.
