ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities are investigating the death of a man found near Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, police said.
At 5:33 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a body in the Borgata parking lot, police said. An investigation determined the man jumped from the window of his hotel room, police said.
Information regarding the identity of the man will not be released pending notification of his next of kin, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident can call the Police Department's Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.
