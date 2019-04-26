Coffee Cops Middle Township

Middle Township police Patrolman Dan Geiger, left, Cpl. James D'Alonzo and Sgt. Mark Higginbottom talk with Middle Township residents Candy Bright, back center, Pat Annunziata, back right, and Barbara Cremin at Avalon Coffee in Rio Grande during a Cops and Coffee program last year.

 Press archives

Two events Monday aim to bring law enforcement together with the communities they serve in Cape May and Cumberland counties.

In Vineland, students and community members are invited to mingle with police at Cumberland County College to learn about career requirements and opportunities.

Hosted by the college’s Criminal Justice Society, the free Coffee with the Cops event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in the lobby of the Shirlee and Bernard Brown University Center, according to a news release from the college.

Representatives from the FBI, U.S. Air Marshals, State Police, Delaware and Pennsylvania State Police, Philadelphia police, state Parole Board, Fairton Federal Correctional Institution, Cumberland County Sheriff's and Prosecutor's offices, local police departments and other university partners are slated to attend.

For more information, call Charles Kocher at 856-691-8600, ext. 1277.

In Middle Township, police will host their monthly Cops and Coffee program from 8 to 10 a.m. at McDonald’s, 3201 Route 9 South, Rio Grande.

Police invite residents to stop by for a cup of coffee and some casual conversation with officers.

Contact: 609-272-7241

