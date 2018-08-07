Communities across South Jersey came together Tuesday evening for National Night Out, an annual event intended to foster a closer relationship between local police departments, first responders and community leaders and the people they serve.
Everybody loves the slide at #NationalNightOut in Atlantic City! @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/bHgZxGCQy7— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) August 7, 2018
The Atlantic City Fire Department knows how to cool off the crowd at #NationalNightOut @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/Z4u5C2gEVe— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) August 7, 2018
What a way to cool off! #NationalNightOut @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/ilan8WLUVc— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) August 7, 2018
Luke Dillon, Bo Knight, Dulani Harris and Numarr Bundy pose on an Atlantic City Beach Patrol’s PWC, or personal water craft rescue, at #NationalNightOut. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/hZv7VZbQ7V— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) August 7, 2018
The Atlantic City Aquarium’s traveling touch exhibit at #NationalNightOut in Atlantic City. pic.twitter.com/SAiCGnvaus— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) August 7, 2018
Police K9 demo at #NationalNightOut in @ThePressofAC. pic.twitter.com/lrufMZmXPt— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) August 7, 2018
Drumming at #NationalNightOut in Atlantic City! @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/BgGu17Ik9Z— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) August 7, 2018
Over in Wildwood, children were enjoying dunk tanks and horseback rides.
Kids take a try at the dunk tank National night out Wildwood @ThePressofAC #NationalNightOut2018 pic.twitter.com/FBZfPlcWkY— Dale Gerhard (@acpressgerhard) August 7, 2018
Kids enjoy horseback riding #NationalNightOut2018 in Wildwood @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/HfVYkFMYsk— Dale Gerhard (@acpressgerhard) August 7, 2018
The Koehler family from Cape May takes a photo with McGruff the crime dog at national night out Wildwood @ThePressofAC #NationalNightOut2018 pic.twitter.com/GicQ7AeRsT— Dale Gerhard (@acpressgerhard) August 7, 2018
Kids enjoy rolling around in gigantic inflatable balls #NationalNightOut2018 @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/OV76FvDthc— Dale Gerhard (@acpressgerhard) August 7, 2018
Wildwood fireman teach kids how to put out a fight @ThePressofAC #NationalNightOut2018 pic.twitter.com/0NgCDDcAEy— Dale Gerhard (@acpressgerhard) August 7, 2018
National Night Out, held annually the first Tuesday in August, has grown from 1984, when it drew 2.5 million people across 400 communities in 23 states, according to the national campaign’s website. Currently, 38 million people in 16,000 communities across the nation take part in the event.
While the details of the event vary depending on the municipality, police and first responders generally host equipment demonstrations, and music, games and food are staples of the evening.
