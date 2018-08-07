Communities across South Jersey came together Tuesday evening for National Night Out, an annual event intended to foster a closer relationship between local police departments, first responders and community leaders and the people they serve.

Over in Wildwood, children were enjoying dunk tanks and horseback rides. 

National Night Out, held annually the first Tuesday in August, has grown from 1984, when it drew 2.5 million people across 400 communities in 23 states, according to the national campaign’s website. Currently, 38 million people in 16,000 communities across the nation take part in the event.

While the details of the event vary depending on the municipality, police and first responders generally host equipment demonstrations, and music, games and food are staples of the evening.

