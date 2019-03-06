Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
SOMERS POINT — When Atlantic City police Officer Josh Vadell was shot in the head in September 2016 while responding to an armed robbery, the St. Joseph Regional School community took care of his pregnant wife and two daughters, he said.
“They did so much, not only for me, but for my wife and my kids,” Vadell said, adding his daughters are in first and third grade at the school. “They were basically sheltered in the school from finding out what happened to me.”
Vadell has been chosen as the honoree for the Catholic school’s annual gala, slated for 6 p.m. March 23 at the Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center Hotel. He will talk about resilience, overcoming fear and how faith can guide people through when they don’t think there’s a way out, he said.
MAYS LANDING — Retired Atlantic City police Officer Josh Vadell and his wife sat quietly Mon…
“So many people prayed for me to recover, not only recover, but survive what I went through,” said Vadell, who underwent intense rehabilitation to relearn basic motor skills and retired from the Police Department at age 30 as a result of his wounds. “The community support and prayers absolutely did help me. My faith is what kept me strong, and the community rallying behind me kept me going.”
Janice DeCicco Fipp, the school’s principal, said the gala’s aim is to fundraise as well as celebrate the school’s community.
“Josh is a magnificent example of being the light in the face of adversity,” she said. “We want Josh to represent, and he does represent all civil servants, all police officers, all people who put their lives on the line day in and day out. He is the perfect example of us saying we applaud what you do.”
So far, 200 tickets for the gala have been sold, but DeCicco Fipp said there’s room for anyone interested in coming to the event to support the school.
Tickets cost $110 per person, or $210 per couple, with sponsorship opportunities available for businesses and individuals. The ticket includes dinner and dancing, and there will be silent auctions and basket raffles.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 609-927-2228, ext. 11, or at sjrs.org.
In August, Vadell went skydiving for the first time with Brenden Shur and another friend who was turning 30. ‘We threw it out to all our friends. Most said, “Absolutely not,”’ said Shur. ‘Josh not only immediately said, “Yes, I’m going,” but after we jumped the first time wanted to go a second time that day.’
Josh says he told his older daughters, ages 7 and 5, that he was shot: ‘I wanted them to know the danger of guns, to stay away from them. It’s important to let them know a gun did this to me. It will affect them for the rest of their lives.’
Dr. Mike Westrol, emergency room physician at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, helped take care of Josh Vadell, an Atlantic City police officer who was shot in the head while responding to a robbery in September. Thursday November 17, 2016. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
Josh Vadell, left, 29, an Atlantic City police officer, sits in AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City with one of his surgeons, Dr. Jorge Eller, right, Jefferson neurology surgeon, during an appointment after Vadell was shot in the head while responding to a robbery in September. Thursday November 17, 2016. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
Dr. Jorge Eller, Jefferson neurology surgeon, sits in his office at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City after an appointment with Josh Vadell who he operated on that was shot in the head while responding to a robbery in September. Thursday November 17, 2016. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
Josh Vadell, left, 29, an Atlantic City police officer, his wife Laura Vadell, right, 32, and their two-month-old baby, Lucy, in AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City during an appointment after Vadell was shot in the head while responding to a robbery in September. Thursday November 17, 2016. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
Josh Vadell, left, 29, an Atlantic City police officer, and his wife Laura Vadell, right, 32, sit in AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City during an appointment after Vadell was shot in the head while responding to a robbery in September. Thursday November 17, 2016. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
Dr. Jim Eakins, medical director of the trauma team at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, helped take care of Josh Vadell, an Atlantic City police officer who was shot in the head while responding to a robbery in September. Thursday November 17, 2016. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
Dr. Jim Eakins, left, medical director of the trauma team at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, Dr. Mike Westrol, middle, emergency room physician, and Dr. Jorge Eller, right, Jefferson neurology surgeon, all helped take care of Josh Vadell, an Atlantic City police officer who was shot in the head while responding to a robbery in September. Thursday November 17, 2016. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
Josh Vadell, 29, an Atlantic City police officer, reunites with a Gunther, a therapy dog he spent time with after he was shot in the head while responding to a robbery in September. Thursday November 17, 2016. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
Josh Vadell, 29, an Atlantic City police officer, reunites with a Gunther, a therapy dog he spent time with after he was shot in the head while responding to a robbery in September. Thursday November 17, 2016. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
From left to right, Josh Vadell, an Atlantic City police officer, and his wife Laura Vadell, reunite with the ICU team at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, including Rebecca Youngling and Kristy Dennison-Davis, that helped take care of Josh for two weeks after he was shot in the head while responding to a robbery in September. Thursday November 17, 2016. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
From left to right, Kimberly MacKinnon, Kristy Dennison-Davis, Kathleen McNulty, and Nancy Kurica, were four of many ICU team members at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City that took care of Josh Vadell, an Atlantic City police officer, for two weeks after he was the head while responding to a robbery in September. Thursday November 17, 2016. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
From left to right, Rebecca Youngling, Kimberly MacKinnon, Kristy Dennison-Davis, Kathleen McNulty, Nancy Kurica, and Kim Rodriguez, were 6 of many ICU team members at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City that took care of Josh Vadell, an Atlantic City police officer, for two weeks after he was the head while responding to a robbery in September. Thursday November 17, 2016. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
Megan Calabria, left, of the intensive care unit at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, greets her former patient, Atlantic City police Officer Joshlee Vadell, and his wife, Laura, after seeing them for the first time since taking care of Josh, who was shot in the head Sept. 3 while responding to an armed robbery.
Nancy Kurica, left, Terri Proviso-palus, middle, and Rebecca Youngling, right, ICU team members AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, laugh at Josh Vadell's jokes during their reunion. Thursday November 17, 2016. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
Atlantic City police Officer Joshlee Vadell, 29, and his wife, Laura, 32, of Egg Harbor Township, reunite with the intensive care unit team at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, who took care of Josh for two weeks after he was shot in the head while responding to a robbery.
Laura Vadell, left, 32, and Josh Vadell, right, 29, an Atlantic City police officer, reunite with the ICU team at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City that took care of Josh for two weeks after he was shot in the head while responding to a robbery in September. Thursday November 17, 2016. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
Josh Vadell, an Atlantic City police officer, reunites with Beverly Mangeruga, an ICU team member at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City that helped take care of him for two weeks after hel was shot in the head while responding to a robbery in September. Thursday November 17, 2016. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
Vadell’s Story AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City ICU team members including registered nurse, Rebecca Youngling, left, reunites with a former patient, Josh Vadell, right, an Atlantic City police officer, who was shot in the head while responding to a robbery in September. Thursday November 17, 2016. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
Laura Vadell, left, 32, hugs her husband Josh Vadell, right, 29, an Atlantic City police officer, while they look into what used to be Josh’s recovery room in the ICU at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City after he was shot in the head while responding to a robbery in September. Thursday November 17, 2016. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
Kathleen McNulty, left, of the ICU team at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, hugs her former patient, Josh Vadell, right, an Atlantic City police officer, after seeing him for the first time since taking care of him. Thursday November 17, 2016. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
Neighbors talk with Vadell (right) on the porch of his home as the fence is put up. Friends and volunteers install a donated fence Saturday around the back yard of Joshlee 'Josh' Vadell, the Atlantic City police officer shot on duty Sept. 3 and recently returned home to Egg Harbor Township.
Friends and volunteers install a donated fence Saturday around the back yard of Joshlee 'Josh' Vadell, the Atlantic City police officer shot on duty Sept. 3 and recently returned home to Egg Harbor Township.
Friends and volunteers install a donated fence Saturday around the back yard of Joshlee ‘Josh’ Vadell, the Atlantic City police officer shot on duty Sept. 3 and recently returned home to Egg Harbor Township.
Vadell (2nd from left) talks with well wishers as the fence is erected. Friends and volunteers install a donated fence Saturday around the back yard of Joshlee 'Josh' Vadell, the Atlantic City police officer shot on duty Sept. 3 and recently returned home to Egg Harbor Township.
Friends and volunteers install a donated fence Saturday around the back yard of Joshlee ‘Josh’ Vadell, the Atlantic City police officer shot on duty Sept. 3 and recently returned home to Egg Harbor Township.
Friend Brenden Shur, of Egg Harbor Township, talks Saturday with Atlantic City police Officer Joshlee Vadell, right, who’s home from the hospital after being shot on duty Sept. 3. Vadell watched from his porch while friends and volunteers, mostly fellow officers, install a donated fence around his backyard, above and below.
Friends and volunteers install a donated fence Saturday around the back yard of Joshlee ‘Josh’ Vadell, the Atlantic City police officer shot on duty Sept. 3 and recently returned home to Egg Harbor Township.
Friends and volunteers install a donated fence Saturday around the back yard of Joshlee 'Josh' Vadell, the Atlantic City police officer shot on duty Sept. 3 and recently returned home to Egg Harbor Township.
Friends and volunteers install a donated fence Saturday around the back yard of Joshlee ‘Josh’ Vadell, the Atlantic City police officer shot on duty Sept. 3 and recently returned home to Egg Harbor Township.
In August, Vadell went skydiving for the first time with Brenden Shur and another friend who was turning 30. ‘We threw it out to all our friends. Most said, “Absolutely not,”’ said Shur. ‘Josh not only immediately said, “Yes, I’m going,” but after we jumped the first time wanted to go a second time that day.’
Atlantic City police Officer Joshlee Vadell in 2007.
