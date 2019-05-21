EGG HARBOR CITY — A 13-year-old boy was hit by cars while riding his bike Friday night and airlifted to a hospital, police said.
The boy was hit near Philadelphia Avenue and Route 30 about 8:20 p.m., Sgt. Marcella Aylwin said.
"The initial impact I believe was in the crosswalk on the west side of the intersection," Aylwin said.
On her way home from work at South Jersey Gas, Nancy Watkins, 49, of Waterford Township, Camden County, saw the accident take place. She said the car ran the boy over.
"He wasn't moving. He had no movement at all," Watkins said. "His shoes were off. The bicycle was sitting on the curb, no seat, no nothing."
Gabrielle Majias, 18, of Egg Harbor City, said she noticed first responders and bystanders gathered around Philadelphia Avenue between Dunkin’ Donuts and Leatherhead Pub.
“It was so devastating, especially seeing his brother and their friends cry,” she said.
The boy is in "stable, critical condition" at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, Aylwin said.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Hamilton Township police and Galloway Township police are assisting in the investigation, Aylwin said.
