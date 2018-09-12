VINELAND — The last structural beam for the city’s new, $20 million police headquarters will be signed by city, county and state officials before it is hoisted into place at a “Topping Off” ceremony Wednesday afternoon.
“All of the planning, design and thought that was put into the development of the new Police Station was carefully reviewed,” Vineland Police Chief Rudy Beu said in a news release from the city. “It is both pleasing to the eye and highly functional, and is indicative of the commitment that Vineland has made to being a safe, forward-looking community. I want to thank Mayor Fanucci and the members of City Council for their unwavering support.”
The ceremony, hosted by the city and the Cumberland County Improvement Authority, or CCIA, will be held at the new complex, located at 620 E. Plum Street, at 1:30 p.m., according to the release. The project is expected to be completed by the second quarter of next year and while the CCIA is acting as the developer of the project, they will also be the temporary owner and manage the facility until it is turned over to the city through a lease agreement.
The 66,000-square-foot headquarters will include a 12,000-square-foot basement for storage, and will also hold staff and public parking, support vehicles and the K9 unit, according to the release. The building will also be two stories tall and fully accessible through compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and will hold a main lobby, records room, forensics, patrol and detective offices, prisoner processing, administrative offices, training rooms, locker rooms, a gym and a 911 call center.
“Over the past 20 months, my administration has worked hard to develop partnerships with municipal and county representatives, as well as other regional entities, in an effort to spur new development which benefits the residents and businesses of Vineland,” said Mayor Anthony Fanucci. “This wonderful new police headquarters, a new 285-acre industrial park under development off of Lincoln Avenue and Route 55, our new public works garage on Park Avenue, and more exciting projects yet to be announced are the fruits of these efforts. I want to thank the CCIA Board, CCIA President and CEO Jerry Velazquez, and our County Freeholder Board for their cooperation and their support for the City of Vineland.”
The project is on schedule, Velazquez said .
“This is another positive project coming to fruition thanks to the hard work and outstanding relationship that has been established between the CCIA and City of Vineland officials,” Velazquez said. “We are also very excited about the future as our shared services relationship continues to grow beyond the significant projects already underway.”
In addition, the building is being constructed with sustainable materials, according to the release, and features indoor and outdoor water use reduction, energy performance, low emitting materials and daylighting. It was designed by DIGroupArchitecture, New Brunswick, and Ogren Construction, Vineland, is the general contractor.
“Safety for our residents is the number one concern for this administration,” Vineland City Council President Paul Spinelli said. “This impressive new complex will enable our police force to do their jobs safely and more efficiently in a quality work environment in order to better serve and protect residents and businesses throughout the city.”
