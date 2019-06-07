EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two state troopers revived an 88-year-old man who stopped breathing and had no pulse Monday at Atlantic City International Airport, according to a Facebook post from State Police.
At 12:17 p.m., Troopers Scott Stickel and Michael Sitarik responded to a report of an unattended bag near Gate 5. After identifying the owner of the bag, State Police said, a passerby alerted them to a man who had collapsed near Gate 6.
The man was not breathing and had no pulse.
Sitarik began CPR while Stickel went to get an automated external defibrillator nearby.
The man started breathing and regained a pulse after "several cycles of CPR and two additional delivered shocks," State Police said. AtlantiCare Paramedics and EMS from the airport and the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard arrived and continued first aid.
The man was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus in Galloway Township, and is in stable condition.
