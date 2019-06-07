MAYS LANDING — Hundreds of police, volunteers and family members still haven’t found a trace of Kathleen Elkow, an 85-year-old woman who went missing 2½ months ago.
But that hasn’t stopped them from searching.
“One way or another, we just want closure,” Merri Hansen, Elkow’s daughter, said Friday afternoon. “We’ve had so much help. I don’t know what else to do. We’ve searched everywhere.”
Elkow, who suffers from dementia, was last seen March 28 at her home on Weymouth Road and was reported missing the next day. Described as an avid walker and nature lover, her family believes she went for a walk on the trails she created in the 16 acres of woods behind her home but got turned around somewhere. In the weeks since she disappeared, community members and law-enforcement agencies from across the state have searched for her from the ground and the sky.
Across the street from Elkow’s home sits Winding River Campground. Ashley Rosemeyer, one of the owner’s daughters, said she would see Elkow around often and called her disappearance “heartbreaking.”
Groups of volunteers searched the grounds on ATVs but found nothing, Rosemeyer said.
“She walked all the time,” she said. “This is something that’s familiar to her.”
For 25 years, Elkow walked the woods surrounding her home, using rocks to line the trails, Hansen said. It was a habit that became so regular that no one would think twice if she went for a walk.
Elkow’s disappearance has not been ruled suspicious, Hamilton Township police Detective Larry Fernan said, and officials are still asking for residents to check their sheds or detached buildings, or to call in tips.
State Police, bloodhounds, cadaver dogs, dive teams and officials on horseback and in helicopters have searched the woods, rivers and lakes that surround Elkow’s home in a radius that is ever-expanding.
Detective Greg Blose, who’s working closely with the family on the case, said they have to search “basically everywhere” for Elkow, who didn’t have a cellphone with her, something authorities use to “ping” a missing person’s location.
Anyone who has seen Elkow should call police at 609-625-2700, ext. 1.
