Rosemarie Vazquez was last seen on Chelsea Avenue at 5 p.m. Friday, police said on Facebook. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

ATLANTIC CITY — Police announced Sunday that they found a 12-year-old girl who had been missing since Friday afternoon.

Rosemarie Vazquez was last seen on Chelsea Avenue at 5 p.m. Friday, police said in their original Facebook, which also contained a description of the girl.

Police updated their original post at 2:41 p.m. Saturday to announce that officers located Vazquez. They thanked those who shared and called using tip 411.

