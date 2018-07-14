Videos posted to Facebook on Saturday show police shooting a man outside a house at Boulevard and Wood Street.

Two videos, both recorded across the street from the scene, showed the man swaying and pacing in front of the home, shirtless, in front of police officers.

One video shows the man try to walk past the police, at which point three gunshots ring out, and the man is next seen on the ground. That video has since been removed.

Witness Jeffrey Kuss said the man came out of the home and said he had a bomb.

"The police did nothing wrong," Kuss told The Press, adding he thought they shot him five times.

Another witness, Cyndi Rodriguez, said 12 officers had their guns trained on the man as he yelled, "I'm not going to turn myself in."

"Next thing you know, he came towards the cops, and the cops started shooting him," Rodriguez said.

One person was taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland, according to emergency personnel at the scene.

Vineland police were previously involved in a fatal shooting April 17, 2016, when an officer shot Richard Bard Jr., 31, of Bridgeton. The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office found the shooting to be legally justified.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

