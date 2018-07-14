Videos posted to Facebook on Saturday show police shooting a man outside a house at Boulevard and Wood Street.
Two videos, both recorded across the street from the scene, showed the man swaying and pacing in front of the home, shirtless, in front of police officers.
One video shows the man try to walk past the police, at which point three gunshots ring out, and the man is next seen on the ground. That video has since been removed.
Witness Jeffrey Kuss said the man came out of the home and said he had a bomb.
"The police did nothing wrong," Kuss told The Press, adding he thought they shot him five times.
Cyndi Rodriguez said a man was yelling "I'm not going to turn myself in," at 12 officers who had their guns drawn and pointed at him. "Next thing you know, he came towards the cops and the cops stared shooting him." @ThePressofAC— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) July 14, 2018
Another witness, Cyndi Rodriguez, said 12 officers had their guns trained on the man as he yelled, "I'm not going to turn myself in."
"Next thing you know, he came towards the cops, and the cops started shooting him," Rodriguez said.
One person was taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland, according to emergency personnel at the scene.
Vineland and Millville as well as State Police are on the scene of the #shooting is Vineland. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/hfLTR7oVlj— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) July 14, 2018
According to Jeffrey Kuss, who witnessed the shooting, a black man came out of the corner home and said that he had a bomb, and police shot him five times. @ThePressofAC— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) July 14, 2018
NW Boulevard is blocked off at Plum Street in Vineland, where there have been reports of a #shooting at the Wood Street intersection. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/WBczRuYHCw— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) July 14, 2018
Vineland police were previously involved in a fatal shooting April 17, 2016, when an officer shot Richard Bard Jr., 31, of Bridgeton. The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office found the shooting to be legally justified.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.