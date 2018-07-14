VINELAND — Ryonna Maven was driving with her mother Saturday morning when she saw a shirtless man pacing in the front yard of a corner lot on Wood Street, surrounded by police, their guns drawn.
As has become common practice in such situations, she immediately started a Facebook Live video.
“Usually, nowadays, the cops get away with things, and that’s not right,” said the 19-year old, who lives around the corner from the scene where police fatally shot a man, about two blocks from the police station.
Vineland police responded to the home on West Wood Street at 11:22 a.m. for a report of a man “acting suspiciously” on the front porch, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a statement.
After several minutes, the man was fatally shot, Webb-McRae said.
Authorities have not identified the man, and Webb-McRae said no further information will be released until he is. Webb-McRae also did not identify the officer or officers who shot the man.
An autopsy is scheduled, Webb-McRae confirmed, but she did not say when it will take place.
Vineland police are referring all comment to the Prosecutor’s Office, which is handling the investigation as required under state Attorney General guidelines.
NW Boulevard is blocked off at Plum Street in Vineland, where there have been reports of a #shooting at the Wood Street intersection. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/WBczRuYHCw— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) July 14, 2018
Maven’s video shows the man walking toward police, K-9s lunging forward and barking, before three gunshots ring out and the man is next seen on the ground.
There was nothing in the man’s hands, Maven said, adding he was pepper-sprayed and one of the police dogs bit him after he was on the ground.
“If he had a gun, it would have been different,” she said. “He didn’t have no gun.”
Maven described the man as Hispanic and in his late 20s.
She said she was scared, but felt she needed to take the video.
“Seeing somebody about to get shot, that’s scary,” she said. “But people need to see.”
According to Jeffrey Kuss, who witnessed the shooting, a black man came out of the corner home and said that he had a bomb, and police shot him five times. @ThePressofAC— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) July 14, 2018
Vineland, Millville and State Police closed off a large section of North West and North East boulevards from Plum Street to East Landis Avenue during the investigation.
A large group of people gathered across the street at a closed storefront, sitting in the shade of an attached pavilion, talking about the shooting.
Cyndi Rodriguez, 26, said her grandmother and mother live in the home, and they heard the man yelling outside that he wasn’t going to turn himself in. Police removed the two women from the home before the shooting.
“The thing is, the cops kept saying, ‘Don’t get close,’” she said. “Next thing you know, he came toward the cops and the cops started shooting him.”
Vineland police previously were involved in a fatal shooting April 17, 2016, when an officer shot Richard Bard Jr., 31, of Bridgeton. The Prosecutor’s Office found the shooting to be legally justified.
Cyndi Rodriguez said a man was yelling "I'm not going to turn myself in," at 12 officers who had their guns drawn and pointed at him. "Next thing you know, he came towards the cops and the cops stared shooting him." @ThePressofAC— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) July 14, 2018
