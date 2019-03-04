VINELAND — The city police department gained its first Hispanic deputy chief last month after Pedro Casiano was promoted to the rank after almost two decades with the department.
“The whole objective of becoming a cop, for me, was to police my community,” Casiano said last week. “This is my home; it’s my community.”
The move towards diverse police departments is nothing new as departments strive to mirror the communities they serve. Across the U.S., 27 percent of full-time sworn officers are racial or ethnic minorities, and African-American and Latino officers each comprised around 12 percent, according to the Department of Justice’s 2016 “Advancing Diversity in Law Enforcement” report.
In his new role, Casiano will receive a $145,000 annual salary, according to the city's personnel director.
The Atlantic City Police Department also swore in their first Latino lieutenant in the history of the department, Wilber Santiago, last week, along with six other sergeants.
“These promotions also display the diversity that is necessary to have a police department that reflects the community it serves,” Mayor Frank M. Gilliam Jr. said in a news release announcing the promotions. “This is one more step towards improving policing in our great city.”
There are now 154 full-time officers in the Vineland Police Department, the most the department has ever had, Chief Rudy Bue said, with approximately 18 black, 14 female and 58 Hispanic officers, both patrol and rank.
Casiano, 48, wasn’t born and raised in Vineland, but came to the city in 1987, and started his career in law enforcement with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in 1998, he said. He started with the Vineland Police Department in early 2000.
He last worked for the department as a captain of the Patrol Division before he was sworn in as deputy chief at a ceremony Feb. 11.
“My object is to work as close as possible with chief,” he said. “I know he’s headed in the right direction, and add some of my thoughts on where we should be and hopefully collaborate. We can work together to get this agency, which is already moving in the right direction, there.”
This year, Casiano and Bue are working on two big projects with the department, moving to a new building and rolling out stun guns.
The new police headquarters, which is being constructed across the street from the current building, cost $20 million plus, Bue said, and is going to be more than twice the size of the current building.
Casiano said they’re hopeful to move into the new building June, while the stun gun roll out will happen slowly over the next five years, but starting in the next few months.
“The biggest problem that we have with it is its cost-prohibitive,” Beu said, adding it's about $2,000 for each officer to be outfitted. “They’re more expensive than buying handguns. But we’re trying to roll it out so it’s another less than lethal force alternative that we want our officers to have.”
Being the first Hispanic deputy chief in the department’s history doesn’t weigh on him, Casiano said.
“I think the title itself is the weight,” he said. “Me being Hispanic – some people like to promote that. For me, the job is the job. So, regardless of what nationality I am, it really has no effect as far as that, for me.”
However, the city has a large Hispanic population, Casiano said, and his nationality can make Spanish-speakers more comfortable talking to him.
“Because some of them don’t speak English all that well and they feel more comfortable talking in Spanish and I’m able to communicate with them,” he explained. “So, they feel more at ease and they communicate with me easier. But, other than that, the job is the job.”
