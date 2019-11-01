BRIGANTINE — A Port Republic man already in jail for allegedly robbing and attempting to burglarize three Atlantic County businesses was charged with stealing from a city restaurant, police said Friday.
George Dean Jr., 31, was charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief after police identified him as the man who burglarized the Pirates Den last month, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
During the early morning hours of Oct. 22, a man went into the restaurant on Brigantine Avenue while it was closed and committed a theft, police said, though they did not specify what was taken. Restaurant staff reported the incident to police after the burglary was discovered.
Officers called Detective William Ferris Jr. to the restaurant, where he collected evidence and video surveillance, police said.
After a nearly two-week investigation, Ferris charged Dean, who already was in the Atlantic County jail after being arrested in back-to-back robberies in Atlantic City.
Dean was identified as a suspect in robberies Oct. 25 at Pete’s Convenience Store in the 2300 block of Atlantic Avenue and GameStop in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue.
For those incidents, he was charged with two counts of robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and theft.
On Oct. 23, Dean was accused of stealing the master keys and attempting to burglarize Fred and Ethel’s Lantern Light Restaurant in Smithville, after being chased by Galloway Township Mayor Tony Coppola. Dean also was found to be responsible for a burglary at a Spirit gas station the weekend before, Galloway police said.
