BRIGANTINE — A Port Republic man already in jail for allegedly robbing and attempted to burglarize three Atlantic County businesses was charged with stealing from a city restaurant, police said Friday.
George Dean Jr., 31, was charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief after police identified him as the man who burglarized the Pirates Den last month, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
During the early morning hours of Oct. 22, a man went into the restaurant, 1219 E Brigantine Ave., while it was closed and committed a theft, according to the post. Restaurant staff reported the incident to the department’s Patrol Division when the burglary was discovered.
Officers called Detective Ferris to the restaurant, where he collected physical evidence and video surveillance, police said.
Police did not say what was allegedly taken or what kind of physical evidence was collected.
After a just under two-week investigation, Ferris charged Dean, serving him charges in Atlantic County jail, were he is currently housed after being arrested for back-to-back robberies in Atlantic City.
Dean was identified as a suspect in robberies Oct. 25 at Pete’s Convenience Store in the 2300 block of Atlantic Avenue and GameStop store in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue.
For those incidents, he was charged with two counts of robbery, unlawful possession of weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and theft.
On Oct. 23, Dean was accused of stealing the master keys and attempting to burglarize Fred and Ethel’s restaurant in Smithville.
