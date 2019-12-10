CAMDEN — Seven South Jersey co-defendants who have pleaded not guilty in an ongoing $50 million health benefits fraud scheme are slated to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.
Those scheduled to appear include William Hickman, 42, a pharmaceutical sales representative, and his wife, Sara, 42, a former teacher. They are scheduled for a status conference at 3:30 p.m. before Judge Robert B. Kugler in U.S. District Court.
Prosecutors allege the Hickmans were major figures in a local criminal organization, cheating taxpayer-funded public workers’ health insurance programs through a massive prescription fraud scheme that ran between January 2015 and April 2016. Public employees, including teachers, firefighters and municipal police officers, were recruited to obtain medically unnecessary prescriptions, netting kickbacks for the conspirators, court documents show.
More than 30 people have been charged in the case since August 2017.
Status conferences for the defendants have so far focused on the exchange of evidence, which includes about 28 gigabytes of data with more than 110,000 documents and more than 500,000 pages.
Five others scheduled to appear are:
Brian Pugh, 41, of Absecon, co-owner of Tony’s Baltimore Grill and owner of BP Med 1 LLC
Thomas Schallus, 42, a Ventnor police officer, who was allegedly recruited by Pugh
Christopher Broccoli, 47, of West Deptford, Gloucester County, a Camden firefighter
Thomas Sher, 46, of Northfield, and John Sher, 37, of Margate. Both men are Margate firefighters and were allegedly recruited by their brother Michael Sher, another Margate firefighter. Michael Sher has already pleaded guilty in the case.
