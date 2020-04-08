CAMDEN — A status conference for the seven South Jersey co-defendants who have pleaded not guilty in an ongoing $50 million health benefits fraud scheme was held virtually last month.
Attorneys for Northfield residents William Hickman, 42, a pharmaceutical sales representative, and his wife, Sara, 42 a former teacher, as well as attorneys for five others, had a status conference via telephone March 25, according to court records.
Judiciary officials earlier that month entered an order allowing some court hearings to be conducted virtually due to the spread of COVID-19.
During the 10-minute conference, a schedule for pretrial motions was set, according to court records. Federal Judge Robert B. Kugler ordered motions to be filed by May 1, with opposition due May 22 and replies due by June 8.
The next status conference is set for 10:30 a.m. April 24.
Prosecutors allege the Hickmans were major figures in a local criminal organization, cheating taxpayer-funded public workers’ health insurance programs in a massive prescription fraud scheme that ran from January 2015 to April 2016. Public employees, including teachers, firefighters and municipal police officers, were recruited to obtain medically unnecessary prescriptions, netting kickbacks for the conspirators, court documents show.
Five others who have pleaded not guilty include:
- Brian Pugh, 41, of Absecon, co-owner of Tony’s Baltimore Grill and owner of BP Med 1 LLC
- Thomas Schallus, 42, a Ventnor police officer, who was allegedly recruited by Pugh
- Christopher Broccoli, 47, of West Deptford, Gloucester County, a Camden firefighter
- Thomas Sher, 46, of Northfield, and John Sher, 37, of Margate. Both men are Margate firefighters and were allegedly recruited by their brother Michael Sher, another Margate firefighter. Michael Sher has already pleaded guilty in the case.
Their trial is currently scheduled to begin Sept. 21 before Kugler in U.S. District Court with jury selection beginning Aug. 24.
Assistant U.S. Attorney R. David Walk Jr. represents the state in the case.
Sentencings for the more than two dozen people who have pleaded guilty as part scheme have been scheduled for June before Kugler, court records show.
